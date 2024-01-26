Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 97,798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 266,885,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,675,435,000 after buying an additional 266,613,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after buying an additional 2,965,808 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,431,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,253,000 after buying an additional 500,846 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Sealed Air stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. 104,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,245. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $56.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 126.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

