Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenaris by 41.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Tenaris by 7.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tenaris by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 33,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenaris by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenaris by 22.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.58% of the company’s stock.

Tenaris Stock Up 0.2 %

TS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.88. 160,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,960,398. Tenaris S.A. has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $37.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Tenaris Dividend Announcement

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Tenaris had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Tenaris’s payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

