Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Raises Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 130.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.70. 90,751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,042,879. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $102.89 and a one year high of $131.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.09). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

