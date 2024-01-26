Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NX. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 245,625 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,908,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $148,644.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Griffiths sold 28,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $911,131.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,331.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,574.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:NX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. 9,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $35.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $295.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanex Building Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Quanex Building Products Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

