Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 335 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATO. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,052,000 after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 133.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 169.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 87,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATO traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.12. 105,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,137. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.27. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $101.00 and a 52 week high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.