Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,466 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,466 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 12,435.0% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,268,925 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 39.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,531,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after buying an additional 4,145,758 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 1,198,790 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the second quarter worth $4,472,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In other news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.65 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Up 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,388. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.79%.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.