Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 7.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 22.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 23.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,296,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $63,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Price Performance

Shares of SWX stock remained flat at $59.83 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 32,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.32.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -80.78%.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

