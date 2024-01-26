OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 7.24%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

OSI Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

OSIS stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. OSI Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $139.90. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.