OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.011- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 7.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

OSIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OSIS stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 110,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,056. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $89.72 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.47. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares in the company, valued at $51,977,492.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in OSI Systems by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in OSI Systems by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in OSI Systems by 12.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OSI Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,868,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in OSI Systems by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

