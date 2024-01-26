OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $128.69, but opened at $136.88. OSI Systems shares last traded at $134.40, with a volume of 40,193 shares trading hands.

The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.46. OSI Systems had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 7,525.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 443,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,343 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSI Systems Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.99.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

