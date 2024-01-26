Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $4,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GCOW. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 444.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 863,972 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

