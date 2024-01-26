Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $176.97 and last traded at $174.53, with a volume of 139838 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $165.01.

The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PKG

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 19,323.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.61 and its 200-day moving average is $154.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.