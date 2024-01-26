Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.540-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $173.15. 110,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,712. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.17.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $154.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

