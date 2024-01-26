Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75.

PKG stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $172.15. 48,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,166. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.61 and a 200-day moving average of $154.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.67.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

