Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,276 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,705,869,000 after buying an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.44. 19,837,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,950,594. The firm has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $558.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $321,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,721,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,301,919.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,927,188.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 971,777 shares of company stock valued at $19,041,931. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

