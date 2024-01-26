Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 67,587 Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Rent the Runway as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RENT. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after buying an additional 1,503,720 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 811,772 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway in the first quarter valued at $4,294,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 529,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.93. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,433,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,780.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,870,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anushka Salinas sold 38,816 shares of Rent the Runway stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $30,664.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,433,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,780.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 483,983 shares of company stock valued at $331,878 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RENT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $0.60 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

