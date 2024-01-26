Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 812,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 232,125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 18.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 342,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 52,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 350,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 30,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 14.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX opened at $9.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $8.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.