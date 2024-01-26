Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $181,000 in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Innoviva by 155.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 148,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 159.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 6.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 176,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $16.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $67.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

