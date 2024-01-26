Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $98,000 in Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 112,254 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 29.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 15.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 11,222 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westrock Coffee in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Westrock Coffee

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford purchased 17,005 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, with a total value of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,961.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 57,005 shares of company stock valued at $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Westrock Coffee Trading Up 0.3 %

WEST stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. Westrock Coffee has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.94 million, a P/E ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.72.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Westrock Coffee had a negative return on equity of 94.58% and a negative net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $219.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WEST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Profile

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

