Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in National Research by 40.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in National Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of National Research by 675.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in National Research by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Research by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $189,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833,976 shares in the company, valued at $158,036,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 261,584 shares of company stock worth $10,618,571 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Shares of NRC stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 0.42. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $37.65 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.29.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.95 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 19.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. National Research’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

