Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PlayAGS by 651.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGS opened at $8.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.29 million, a PE ratio of 120.79 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. PlayAGS Inc has a 52-week low of $4.53 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Separately, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, November 27th.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

