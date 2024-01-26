Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 78,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,199 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 73,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Mary Lou Kelley sold 33,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $251,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,003.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRA stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $114.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.10 million. Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

