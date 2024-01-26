Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,911 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 328.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nurix Therapeutics by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

NRIX stock opened at $8.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.09. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nurix Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 10,906 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $109,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,218 shares of company stock worth $121,082. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

