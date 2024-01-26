Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.0% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 733,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 90,357 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,109,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,361,000 after acquiring an additional 85,539 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,292,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,773,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,311,000 after acquiring an additional 91,936 shares during the period. Finally, New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 305,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 144,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HDB stock opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.76 and its 200-day moving average is $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.