Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes $133,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Colony Bankcorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CBAN stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.58. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $29.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, Director Harold Wyatt sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $31,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,092.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 23,592 shares of company stock worth $248,952 in the last quarter. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

