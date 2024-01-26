Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,058 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Iteris at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Iteris by 211.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,356,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iteris during the second quarter worth approximately $1,600,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iteris by 307.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 450,912 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iteris by 109.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 429,750 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Iteris by 333.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Iteris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Iteris Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of ITI stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.42. Iteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. Research analysts expect that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Iteris Profile

(Free Report)

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

