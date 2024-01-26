Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

PK has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %

PK opened at $15.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -57.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.72. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.05 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $198,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,001,000 after purchasing an additional 714,008 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $720,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park is one of the largest publicly-traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of iconic and market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts (excluding the Hilton San Francisco Hotels) with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.