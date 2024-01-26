Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Declares $1.48 Quarterly Dividend

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.48 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

Parker-Hannifin has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 68 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Parker-Hannifin to earn $25.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.4%.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $471.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,400. Parker-Hannifin has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $477.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $450.25 and a 200 day moving average of $417.30. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 161.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

