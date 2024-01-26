Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $51.90, but opened at $49.75. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 32,941 shares changing hands.

The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Pathward Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,486 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day moving average of $49.81.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Further Reading

