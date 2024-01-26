Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.20-6.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.38.

NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.65. 9,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,675. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.81. Pathward Financial has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the third quarter worth $298,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Pathward Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $316,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 15.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,357 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 21.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

