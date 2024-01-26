Patrick Holt Purchases 14,426 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Stock

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Holt acquired 14,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $15,724.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 314,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,724.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $508.83 million, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $66.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Amarin by 351.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 227.2% during the third quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,890,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Amarin by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 754,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, Hayek Kallen Investment Management lifted its stake in Amarin by 83.6% in the third quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 622,643 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 283,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

AMRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amarin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.08.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

