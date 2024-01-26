Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.86.

PATK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th.

PATK stock opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. Patrick Industries has a 1 year low of $63.57 and a 1 year high of $103.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after purchasing an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,972,000 after acquiring an additional 297,381 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

