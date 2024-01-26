Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $103.41

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $103.41 and last traded at $102.79, with a volume of 18426 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock worth $9,767,003. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after purchasing an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,972,000 after purchasing an additional 297,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,444,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

