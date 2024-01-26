Paul E. Munson Sells 2,121 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2024

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) SVP Paul E. Munson sold 2,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total value of $451,476.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 719 shares of the company's stock, valued at $153,046.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

TRV stock opened at $211.57 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.29 and a 200 day moving average of $173.89.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

