PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 15,059 Shares of Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 15,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.83 per share, for a total transaction of $42,616.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,464,029 shares in the company, valued at $15,463,202.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 19,098 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $52,328.52.

PaySign Price Performance

Shares of PAYS traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.13. 686,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.22. PaySign, Inc. has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $3.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PaySign by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 27,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PaySign by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in PaySign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PAYS

PaySign Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.