PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Insider Topline Capital Management, Ll Acquires 19,098 Shares

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $52,328.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,375,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,730,157.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Topline Capital Management, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PaySign alerts:

On Thursday, January 25th, Topline Capital Management, Ll acquired 15,059 shares of PaySign stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $42,616.97.

PaySign Trading Up 9.4 %

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.13. 686,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $165.11 million, a P/E ratio of 108.37 and a beta of 1.22. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $3.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PaySign ( NASDAQ:PAYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Equities analysts expect that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PaySign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on PaySign

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,402,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 27,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in PaySign by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 110,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in PaySign by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,256,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PaySign during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in PaySign by 281.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. 19.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

(Get Free Report)

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.