Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Perenti Limited (OTCMKTS:AUSDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 135,000 shares, an increase of 109.3% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.9 days.

Perenti Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUSDF opened at $0.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Perenti has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $0.89.

Perenti Company Profile

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

