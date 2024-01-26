Peter B. Crawford Sells 4,000 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $81.96. The stock has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average is $60.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 39.37%.

SCHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 633.8% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

