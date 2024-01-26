Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $331.36

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.36 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 294.40 ($3.74). Pets at Home Group shares last traded at GBX 297.60 ($3.78), with a volume of 1,514,003 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PETS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Shore Capital lowered Pets at Home Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 460 ($5.84) to GBX 440 ($5.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th.
Pets at Home Group Stock Performance
Pets at Home Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,647.06%.
About Pets at Home Group
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers pet grooming services comprising a full dog groom, bath, microchipping, and nail clipping; and pet insurance products.
