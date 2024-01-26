PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 725.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in PG&E during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in PG&E by 210.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.15. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.32.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

