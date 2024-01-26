PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,600 shares, an increase of 218.6% from the December 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $11.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.09. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PGIM Global High Yield Fund

In other news, Director Barry H. Evans acquired 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $87,027.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,685 shares in the company, valued at $962,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 86.8% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

(Get Free Report)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.