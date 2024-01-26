Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

PHAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

