Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Major Shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda Sells 3,703,703 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
PHAT stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 107,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,097. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a current ratio of 9.46. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $17.02.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.19. Equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.
