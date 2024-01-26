Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PGENY opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.87. Pigeon has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.09.

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $172.61 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 9.18%.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

