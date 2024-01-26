Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $289.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, analysts expect Piper Sandler Companies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance
Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $177.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.60. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $120.97 and a 12-month high of $182.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies
Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 328.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 67.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 706.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 275.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PIPR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Piper Sandler Companies
About Piper Sandler Companies
Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Piper Sandler Companies
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 5 best fintech banks to invest in now
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- What are fintech companies?
Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.