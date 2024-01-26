Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$970 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.

Plexus Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Plexus stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.65. 5,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLXS. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.75.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,288,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 234.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 596,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 417,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,856,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 5.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,215,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,557,000 after acquiring an additional 163,722 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Plexus by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 140,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 414.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after buying an additional 137,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

