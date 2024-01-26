Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.480-0.630 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.0 million-$970.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Plexus from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Get Plexus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ PLXS traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.98. 24,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.06. Plexus has a 12 month low of $83.84 and a 12 month high of $114.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,305,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,860. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plexus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.