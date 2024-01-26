Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.48. 79,651,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 53,502,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLUG

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 310,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,763,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 276,626 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Plug Power by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,573 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,854 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.