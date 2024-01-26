Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 6.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.50. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Plug Power traded as low as $3.46 and last traded at $3.48. 79,651,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 53,502,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Plug Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.34.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.88.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
