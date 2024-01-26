Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $145.07

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials (LON:PCFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.07 ($1.84) and traded as high as GBX 150.60 ($1.91). Polar Capital Global Financials shares last traded at GBX 150.60 ($1.91), with a volume of 271,111 shares trading hands.

Polar Capital Global Financials Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £469.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,510.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.07 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 140.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Polar Capital Global Financials Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. Polar Capital Global Financials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6,666.67%.

Polar Capital Global Financials Company Profile

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

