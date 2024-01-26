Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Given New $91.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $84.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Popular from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ:BPOP traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $87.19. The stock had a trading volume of 232,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,387. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.86. Popular has a 1-year low of $49.34 and a 1-year high of $87.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $702.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.76 million. Popular had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,764 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.58, for a total value of $555,747.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,435.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Popular during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Popular by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Popular by 572.6% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 237,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 201,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

