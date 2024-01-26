Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in NVIDIA by 23.4% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 849 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $400,120,000 after acquiring an additional 28,620 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.4% in the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.0% in the third quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,923 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total value of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $611.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.63, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $189.50 and a one year high of $628.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.79 and its 200-day moving average is $469.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

